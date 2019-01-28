Patty Jenkins has confirmed that 'Wonder Woman 3' will be a contemporary story.

The 47-year-old director - who helmed 2017's 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984' - has revealed that the third movie in the money-spinning franchise is unlikely to be set in the past.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I'm not set, but I'm not doing another period piece.''

Patty admitted that while no concrete plans for the movie have been finalised, she's determined that it won't be set in the past.

The filmmaker shared: ''It's definitely one of the things we talked about.

''I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say. Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down.''

Patty's 'Wonder Woman' movie - which starred Gal Gadot and Chris Pine - was widely hailed by fans and critics.

But the acclaimed director has insisted she has no plans of helming a DC team movie in the near future.

She said: ''The 'Justice League' movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging. I think they are fantastic when they are well done.

''But taking on all of those characters at the same time in the timeline ... I sort of hope that we don't do a 'Justice League' movie for a little while because I'm excited to see all of their movies. I want to see 'Aquaman 2', I want to see 'Flash'.''