The 'Wonder Woman' sequel will take place in America.

The first instalment of the latest DC Extended Universe franchise only hit cinema screens last week, but director Patty Jenkins already knows exactly what's going to happen in the sequel, including where in the world she'd like the story to be set.

She said: ''The story will take place in the US, which I think is right. She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time.''

And the director also gushed about getting to work with her ''dream cast'' in the movie - which includes lead star Gal Gadot alongside Chris Pine - and said she's pleased with her work on the female led superhero feature because she ''believes in it''.

She added: ''I'm not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it. Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: this is your dream cast, you've created a character that you love and you can say anything you want in the world right now.''

Although Patty admits she feels no obligation to return to the franchise as the director for the sequel, she admits 'Wonder Woman 2' will be ''its own great movie'', and she would love to be involved in the ''beautiful story''.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''Then I realised that 'Wonder Woman 2' is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make 'Wonder Woman 2'. It's a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.''

Meanwhile, it was claimed last month by a Twitter user who attended a promotional event in Shanghai that Zack Snyder - who has directed other DCEU features such as the upcoming ensemble movie 'Justice League' - had told the audience that Warner Bros. had already started planning the 'Wonder Woman' sequel.