'Wonder Woman 1984' is already ''done'', according to Patty Jenkins.

The 48-year-old director has confirmed that the movie - which stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero - is ''technically done'' and that she's now in the process of ''fiddling'' with the final edit before it's released in cinemas.

Patty told Collider: ''We're done. The movie is done.

''Because it doesn't come out for a few months, for the first time in my career (which is so great) I was able to say, 'Hey guys, can you let me fiddle with this? Can you let me fiddle with that?' So I'm fiddling but the movie is technically done.''

Meanwhile, Patty recently revealed she already has a story in place for 'Wonder Woman 3'.

The acclaimed director admitted she already has an idea in mind for the third instalment of the money-spinning movie franchise - even though the second film has not yet been released.

Patty said: ''We actually already know the whole story to it. It's just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when (to make it). I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back.

''It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance.

''We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.''