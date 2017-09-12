Patty Jenkins has reportedly agreed a deal to direct the 'Wonder Woman' sequel.

The 46-year-old filmmaker helmed the hit movie - which stars actress Gal Gadot - earlier this year and following months of negotiations, Patty has now committed herself to the 'Wonder Woman' follow up.

Patty is set to earn around $8 million to write, direct and produce the much-anticipated film, which will make her the highest paid female director of all time.

She will also earn a percentage of the box office sales, according to Variety.

Rumours of Patty's return to the franchise come shortly after the director admitted to being shocked by the positive reaction to 'Wonder Woman'.

The movie-maker revealed she was expecting a ''mixed bag'' from fans and critics, but the reaction to the superhero film has been overwhelmingly positive.

She explained: ''I went into the release of the movie assuming it would be, in best case, a mixed bag.

''And I sort of braced myself for it, where I thought, well, 'Listen, you're doing a beloved superhero; it's always going to end up being at least 40 percent, oh you could have done, blah blah blah.'''

Patty admitted, too, she's been thrilled to see how 'Wonder Woman' has prompted debates about gender equality issues.

She shared: ''The support and positivity that the movie has received, and also just the people wanting to talk about what we wanted to talk about in the movie and not other things, has been stunning.''