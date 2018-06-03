Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns have teased the setting for 'Wonder Woman 2'.

The 46-year-old director - who directed the first 'Wonder Woman' movie which was released in 2017 - and the DC Entertainment president have both taken to social media to release a possible teaser for the setting of the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular superhero movie starring Gal Gadot.

Geoff posted an image of a black background which simple featured the phrase ''WW84'', suggesting the film could be set in 1984, some time after the events of the first movie, which was set in 1917 during World War I.

Patty changed her header image on Twitter to the logo on Friday (01.06.18).

Both Patty and lead actress Gal Gadot are on board for a sequel, which if the 1984 setting is to be believed, would be set during the Cold War.

The new movie will introduce the villain Cheetah, who is to be played by Kristen Wiig, whilst 'Narcos' star Pedro Pascal will also be joining the franchise's cast.

Meanwhile, actress Lynda Carter - who starred as the iconic superhero character in the 'Wonder Woman' TV series - recently revealed she has been holding talks with Patty about appearing in the sequel in a cameo role.

She said: ''That is up to Patty Jenkins, I've been talking to her about it.

''She has given me some hints about it and I guess it's up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money.''

Despite the success of the movie, 'Wonder Woman' failed to pick up a nomination for the Oscars this year, and Gal insisted at the time that she was ''very moved'' by the outcry from fans about the snub.

She said: ''I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that 'Wonder Woman' wasn't nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can't have it all.

''We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!''