Patty Jenkins said 'Wonder Woman 2' will be ''totally different'' from the first movie.

The 46-year-old filmmaker helmed the hit blockbuster - which stars actress Gal Gadot as the titular superhero - last year and following months of negotiations, Patty now committed herself to the 'Wonder Woman' follow up, but has teased it's going to be so different it won't even feel like a sequel.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Jenkins said: ''We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it's its own movie completely, so it's not 'two' to us. It's an entirely new adventure together that we couldn't be luckier [to do].''

The first film saw Gadot take on the titular role - after debuting in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - and featured Wonder Woman taking on the German army in World War I alongside American spy Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

The Wonder Woman character was created by American psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Perry and first appeared in comic book pages in 1941.

Although Jenkins is excited to show Wonder Woman to a brand new audience, she teased she would like to incorporate TV star Lynda Carter - who played the superhero on TV from 1975 to 1979 - in the sequel.

Jenkins said: ''We'll see. Lynda is one of the dearest people to us, has been a great mentor and dear friend. And we actually desperately tried to get her in the first one and we had the scheduling that couldn't work, so she's always been a part of our 'Wonder Woman' family.

''We won't say anything yet, but we certainly - there's no lack of trying.''

Jenkins is set to earn around $8 million to write, direct and produce the much-anticipated film, which will make her the highest paid female director of all time.