'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins has still not committed herself to the sequel.

The 45-year-old moviemaker has been widely hailed following the release of the superhero film, starring actress Gal Gadot - but Patty has still to reach an agreement to return for a follow-up movie.

However, the director is thought to be in a strong negotiating position in light of the way in which her movie has been received by fans and critics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gal signed up to star as Wonder Woman across multiple movies when she was first cast as the superhero, but Warner Bros' decision to only award Patty a one-movie contract could end up costing the studio millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Gal recently admitted she loved wearing her ''super-strong and sexy'' Wonder Woman outfit in the new movie.

The 32-year-old beauty - who previously served as a soldier in the Israeli army - revealed she was thrilled with her character's fierce on-screen appearance.

She said: ''I love the costume, I think it's super-strong and sexy at the same time. But the first time in the costume it was so tight I could not breathe.

''They made things better this time. It was pretty comfortable, apart from the cold. We shot in England in the middle of winter, wearing not much. It was so cold I could hardly talk.''

But the actress admitted she had to undergo a rigorous fitness regime in order to get herself in shape for the role.

She shared: ''I couldn't even do one pull-up when I started.

''I had a tent in the studio and every time we had a break I went training, so I was training all the time.''