Patty Jenkins is negotiating a huge pay rise to helm 'Wonder Woman 2'.

The 46-year-old star directed the first movie, 'Wonder Woman', and after the film grossed more than $800 million worldwide she is said to be holding out for a substantial cash boost to ensure her pay is in line with any other director at the same level.

A studio source told Deadline they are ''confident the deal will be reached soon''.

Should Jenkins seal such a deal it is thought she could become the highest-paid female director around.

Warner Bros.' recently confirmed 'Wonder Woman 2' will be released on December 13, 2019, with Gal Gadot set to reprise her titular role.

But the announcement didn't mention whether Jenkins would be helming the movie or not.

Jenkins previously admitted it was not a ''foregone conclusion'' she would direct 'Wonder Woman 2'.

She said: ''I had an epiphany about 'Wonder Woman 2'. I was like, you don't have to do this. It doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion that you do 'Wonder Woman 2'.

''But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, 'Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age - you can do whatever you want with them - are you crazy?'

''It's a continuation of the same character, but there's a great, entirely different story to be told.

''With this character in our ... in the world, that's fun, because now she exists, just funny, and also says something profound about the world we're in right now.''