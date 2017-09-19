Patty Jenkins is very ''excited'' about the future of the DC Extended Universe because of how many talented directors are involved in the upcoming movies.

The 46-year-old filmmaker helmed hit blockbuster 'Wonder Woman' - which stars actress Gal Gadot in the titular role - and following months of negotiations Jenkins has now committed herself to the sequel.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Jenkins said: ''There are a lot of great filmmakers around the DC Universe and there are a lot of great characters. My favourite thing about the DC Universe is some of these characters have been the greatest, most original superheroes for decades. I think there's just exciting things to be done with them ahead and lots of different people that I'm excited about seeing. All of us are very different and we're all going to do different things. So I can't wait to see the variety, personally.''

Jenkins is joined in the DCEU by 'The Conjuring' creator James Wan who is responsible for writing and directing 'Aquaman', former Marvel man Joss Whedon who is writing, directing and producing 'Batgirl' and Chris McKay - who helmed 'The Lego Batman Movie' - who is taking control of 'Nightwing' among others.

Jenkins is set to earn around $8 million to write, direct and produce 'Wonder Woman 2', which will make her the highest paid female director of all time.

Details of the plot for the second film are being kept tightly under wraps but Jenkins recently said she's keen to jump forward several decades from the first movie, which is set in Europe during World War I, and have it take place in America during the Cold War.

However, Jenkins won't be doing it alone as she will team up with DC Entertainment's creative chief Geoff Johns and David Callaham, who co-wrote the action movie 'The Expendables'.