Patty Jenkins has already set to work on a 'Wonder Woman' sequel.

The 45-year-old filmmaker directed the fantasy film starring Gal Gadot - who portrayed the lead character as Diana Princess of the Amazon - which was released last month, and film producer Jon Berg has revealed he and the brunette beauty are already writing the follow-up to the movie and have a ''cool idea'' for the next instalment.

Speaking about the DC Universe franchise and what can be expected in 'Wonder Woman 2' to Variety, he said: ''Patty and I are writing the treatment right now. The goal is to make another great 'Wonder Woman' film. I had a blast making it with Patty the first time. We've got a cool idea for the second one.''

And Berg - who oversees the DC film universe for Warner Bros - has hailed 'Wonder Woman' as a ''fun movie'', that is ''positive and optimistic''.

He said: ''It's a fun movie. It's positive and optimistic. The early films may have been too dark in parts.''

Whilst comic book writer Geoff Johns believes ''nothing'' should be changed about the movie because it celebrated the heroism of the female protagonist.

He said: '''Wonder Woman' celebrated exactly who the character is, but looking at it, it's not like we should change everything to be about hope and optimism. There's nothing to change. That's what these characters are.''

And the creative masterminds have hinted they have a ''lot of plans'' for the female protagonists in future projects, and although Gal is set to reprise her role later this year in 'Justice League', her character ''won't change'' in it as she already boasts a ''big role'' in the upcoming movie.

Johns said: ''We've got a lot of plans for our female characters just because they're great characters. There are many wonderful elements to the DC Universe, and one of them is that we have the best female characters, heroes and villains, in the world. No one is going to beat Wonder Woman and Batgirl and Harley Quinn.''

To which Berg added: ''[Gal] her role won't change, but she was already playing a big role. People really responded to Gal [Gadot] in 'Batman v. Superman.' We knew we had something special.''