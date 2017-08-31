'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins says the Oscars buzz surrounding the movie is an ''honour''.

The superhero film, which stars actress Gal Gadot, was widely hailed by fans and critics when it was released earlier this year, and Patty has admitted to being flattered by the hype that continues to surround 'Wonder Woman'.

Of the success of the movie, Patty explained: ''It's wonderful, it's what you hope for.

''You work so hard on [films] for so long, everybody that makes them hopes for success in every way they can possibly get it. So it's felt very lucky and incredible to get both.''

'Wonder Woman' could become the first superhero movie to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

And Patty feels understandably proud of how well her film has been received by fans.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the director shared: ''It's an amazing honour.

''It was never what we thought. You don't make a movie like this assuming it would happen so, wow, it is an honour.''

Patty is already working with producer Geoff Johns on a 'Wonder Woman' sequel.

And the 46-year-old filmmaker has given fans a little insight into what they should expect from the follow-up movie.

She said: ''The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you're really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie.

''The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories.

''Here's Wonder Woman, and what can she do? It should be a totally different movie, but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world.''