Patty Jenkins has hit back at James Cameron after he called 'Wonder Woman' a ''step backwards'' for female characters.
Patty Jenkins has hit back at James Cameron after he slammed 'Wonder Woman'.
In a recent interview, the 'Avatar' director claimed that Patty's movie - which has become the highest grossing live-action film ever directed by a woman - was ''a step backwards'' for female characters and he called Gal Gadot's heroine an ''objectified icon''.
However, Patty - who has signed on to direct the sequel - fired back in a Twitter post, explaining that James could not understand women because he is not one.
She wrote: ''James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman. Strong women are great. His praise for my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated.''
James also claimed that Sarah Connor from his 1984 movie 'The Terminator' was the ideal female protagonist but Patty disagreed, explaining that women don't have to be tough to be a strong protagonist.
She wrote: ''But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress (sic).''
