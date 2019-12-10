Director Patty Jenkins has revealed that a story is in place for 'Wonder Woman 3' even before 'Wonder Woman 1984' has been released.
A story is in place for 'Wonder Woman 3', according to Patty Jenkins.
Gal Gadot is reprising her role as the titular DC Comics superhero in 'Wonder Woman 1984' but director Patty already has an idea in mind for the third instalment.
Discussing the franchise at Comic Con Sao Paulo, Patty said: ''We actually already know the whole story to it. It's just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when (to make it). I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back.
''It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.''
The 48-year-old filmmaker also opened up about how she wanted 'Wonder Woman 1984' to effectively represent the 1980s setting and so has used traditional special effects techniques as opposed to CGI.
Patty said: ''I want it to feel like you're seeing a movie in the '80s so we did almost all of our own stunts, our fights practically.
''We have some of the most extensive, incredible wire work that nobody's ever done before because no one has ever tried.
''It was a lot of work and we've tried to make it our own with new fresh things that were never done before ... And there's something about our anticipation to share it with the world because it's been a long, incredible journey for us.''
'Wonder Woman 1984' also sees Chris Pine return as American pilot Steve Trevor and Kristen Wiig star as villain Cheetah.
It will be released in June 2020.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Thank God that Monster, the fictionalized story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, wasn't made back...
Thank God that Monster, the fictionalized story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, wasn't made back...