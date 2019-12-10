A story is in place for 'Wonder Woman 3', according to Patty Jenkins.

Gal Gadot is reprising her role as the titular DC Comics superhero in 'Wonder Woman 1984' but director Patty already has an idea in mind for the third instalment.

Discussing the franchise at Comic Con Sao Paulo, Patty said: ''We actually already know the whole story to it. It's just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when (to make it). I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back.

''It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.''

The 48-year-old filmmaker also opened up about how she wanted 'Wonder Woman 1984' to effectively represent the 1980s setting and so has used traditional special effects techniques as opposed to CGI.

Patty said: ''I want it to feel like you're seeing a movie in the '80s so we did almost all of our own stunts, our fights practically.

''We have some of the most extensive, incredible wire work that nobody's ever done before because no one has ever tried.

''It was a lot of work and we've tried to make it our own with new fresh things that were never done before ... And there's something about our anticipation to share it with the world because it's been a long, incredible journey for us.''

'Wonder Woman 1984' also sees Chris Pine return as American pilot Steve Trevor and Kristen Wiig star as villain Cheetah.

It will be released in June 2020.