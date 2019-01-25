Patty Jenkins has ''pretty clear plans'' for 'Wonder Woman 3'.

The 47-year-old director - who helmed 2017's 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984' - isn't sure whether she'll return to the role for the third film in the money-spinning franchise, but Patty still has firm ideas about the direction of the movie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she explained: ''I have pretty clear plans for 'Wonder Woman 3'.

''Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.''

Patty's 'Wonder Woman' proved to be a huge box-off success when it was released in 2017.

And she hopes that studios are waking up to the potential of other female directors.

She shared: ''I think people are realising there's money to be made with these other stories that they may not totally understand, and that is incredible.

''I feel like, 'Oh, my God, there's so many stories that I want to tell. Maybe I can actually get them made now.'''

Meanwhile, Gal Galdot - who stars as Wonder Woman in the movies - recently claimed that shooting 'Wonder Woman 1984' was ''even more unique and special'' than the first film.

She wrote on her Instagram account: ''We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. (sic)''