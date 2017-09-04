Patty Jenkins has been shocked by the positive reaction to 'Wonder Woman'.

The acclaimed director helmed the superhero movie starring Gal Gadot and has admitted to being surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response she has seen from fans and critics over the last few months.

Patty explained: ''I went into the release of the movie assuming it would be, in best case, a mixed bag.

''And I sort of braced myself for it, where I thought, well, 'Listen, you're doing a beloved superhero; it's always going to end up being at least 40 percent, oh you could have done, blah blah blah.'''

Patty conceded she has been stunned by the reaction to the movie, which has even been spoken about as a potential Oscar winner.

She admitted, too, that she's been thrilled to see how 'Wonder Woman' has prompted debates about gender equality issues.

Speaking to 'The Director's Cut', she shared: ''The support and positivity that the movie has received, and also just the people wanting to talk about what we wanted to talk about in the movie and not other things, has been stunning.''

This comes shortly after Patty admitted to being flatted by the Oscar buzz surrounding her movie.

She said: ''It's wonderful, it's what you hope for.

''You work so hard on [films] for so long, everybody that makes them hopes for success in every way they can possibly get it. So it's felt very lucky and incredible to get both.''

'Wonder Woman' could become the first superhero movie to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

And Patty feels understandably proud of how well her film has been received by fans.

She explained: ''It's an amazing honour.

''It was never what we thought. You don't make a movie like this assuming it would happen so, wow, it is an honour.''