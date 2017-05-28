There are no deleted scenes in 'Wonder Woman'.

Director Patty Jenkins revealed that the final cut of the movie was remarkably close to her initial vision and the only cuts made were to ''tighten'' up the narrative.

Speaking to Collider, she said: ''You know, it's not like a long journey didn't happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening. Little changes to the final battle, that was really it. I think that what I ended up finding about the final battle was I was hitting emotional points for Diana that I really wanted to hit but I felt a craving for some other kinds of emotional gratification and engagement that we tried to accentuate even more.

''I think what you learn is rhythm, tone, where the jokes are happening but in our case, I just now can finally say all this. We didn't cut one scene in this movie nor did we change the order of one scene in this movie from the script that we went in shooting with.''

Meanwhile, Patty recently gushed about Gal Gadot, who stars as the titular superhero.

She said: ''I can't say enough good things about her.

''She is just an incredibly good Wonder Woman in that she naturally exudes all of the strength of character and kindness, warmth and charm come so naturally to her. That doesn't always happen with superheroes. I think a lot of people who get cast as superheroes, are sometimes true to the character and sometimes not. But when they are you never forget it, like Christopher Reeve with 'Superman'. People stay focused on that forever after.''