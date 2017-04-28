DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON wants 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to helm his upcoming Disney film 'Jungle Cruise'.

The 44-year-old actor has been attached to the project since 2015 and after being put on the shelf for months the studio is going to get the cameras rolling in spring 2018.

Johnson is very excited about the film - which is inspired by the ride of the same name at Disney's theme parks - and as there is currently no director attached to the project he has thrown Jenkins name in the frame.

He said: ''Patty has that really cool edge ... I felt like she could be a really cool choice for a movie like 'Jungle Cruise'. Plus, you know what? I'm just a big fan.''

Jenkins' previous work includes the acclaimed 2003 crime drama 'Monster' - which starred Charlize Theron as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a performance which earned her a Best Actress Oscar - and there is a massive buzz surrounding her DC Extended Universe film 'Wonder Woman', which sees Gal Gadot reprise her role as the titular superhero whom she first portrayed in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

The reason for the long delay on 'Jungle Cruise' is that there have been rewrites from the original script by Focus team John Requa and Glenn Ficarra with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay working on the most recent draft.

The movie is the latest that Disney is basing on its theme park attractions following the hugely successful 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise starring Johnny Depp - which is inspired by the final ride overseen before Walt Disney's death in 1967 - 2013's Eddie Murphy-led 'The Haunted Mansion' and 2015's less successful 'Tomorrowland' which starred George Clooney and shares its name with the themed area at all the Magic Kingdom parks.

No plot details for 'Jungle Cruise' are currently known other than that WWE wrestler-turned-actor Johnson will play the main hero and will be on a jungle adventure that goes wrong.