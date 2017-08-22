Patton Oswalt's daughter saved him from being ''a shut-in alcoholic'' after the tragic death of his wife last year.
Patton Oswalt's daughter saved him from being ''a shut-in alcoholic''.
The 48-year-old comedian was devastated when his wife Michelle McNamara tragically passed away in April last year from a combination of prescription medication and an undiagnosed heart condition, and believes the only reason he has kept himself from turning to drink is because of their eight-year-old daughter Alice.
He said: ''I'm forever glad that I have Alice. If I hadn't had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn't be talking right now. I'm not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic.''
Alice's school routine meant Patton wasn't able to drink as he had to take her to school in the morning, and the star believes having a ''reason to get up'' saved him from falling into depression.
He added: ''Everything would have shut down. I wouldn't have been about anything. But with Alice, it was and is 'You got to get up.' There are mornings when we're late to school because I'm sad, but I've still f***ing got to get up. A night when I've had maybe one scotch with some friends, I'll say, 'That's it. I've got to take her to school tomorrow.'
''If there were no reason to wake up, I would be morbidly obese. I'd be rewatching movies I've seen a million times, and I would have wallowed and sealed myself off in a falsely comforting bath of despair. Depression is not terrifying. Depression is seductive and comforting. It sticks around so long because it creates this false sense of 'Oh, here's where I'm safe.' Grief is like depression's drill sergeant. It knows the tricks that depression doesn't know. Grief is like, 'Hey, depression, I taught you everything you know, but I didn't teach you everything I know. Here, watch what I can do.'''
Now, Patton is engaged to his partner Michelle Salenger, and has praised her for making him feel ''secure and calm''.
Speaking to Playboy magazine, Patton said: ''If I really boil it down, she brings me -- and I've rarely experienced this with someone -- excitement and calm, which sounds contradictory. I'm excited, but because she gives me something that is so secure and calming, I don't have to question and worry about it. There are no mind games. I'm calm enough to let the excitement really grow, you know?''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After Van Helsing, the first G.I. Joe and the Mummy movies, filmmaker Stephen Sommers just...
One of those swoony American dramas that explores life in all its wondrousness, this film...
Walter Mitty is an exceptionally ordinary man who has never dared venture out into the...
Walter Mitty is an ordinary guy with an ordinary life; he wakes up, eats breakfast,...
There's a whiff of wilful quirkiness about this apocalyptic comedy-drama, but as the brittle humour...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...
There isn't much on the surface of this prickly comedy, but the sharp script slices...
Mavis Gary is the ghostwriter for a successful series of young adult novels entitled the...
A warm, squishy centre makes this smutty comedy surprisingly endearing as it bounces from one...
It's been six years since best friends Harold Lee and Kumar Patel escaped from Guantanamo...
Watch the trailer for The Informant! Mark Whitacre is a successful businessman, he works at...