Patton Oswalt had ''reservations'' about replacing Louis C.K. in 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'.

Disgraced comedian Louis voiced the lead character Max the Jack Russell in the 2016 movie but was removed from the sequel following sexual harassment allegations and Patton admitted he hesitated before accepting the role.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I did have some hesitations, but it was more about the story rather than the voice, so I just said, 'Alright'.''

However, Patton was excited to work with Illumination studios as he is a big fan of the company.

He explained: ''When they tell stories, every single character in their movies has a story. So to be part of an ensemble where they're paying that much attention to every little character's story, even a character that's in there for just a second, you get a feeling that they're creating such a rich world and I get to play in that world.''

Director Chris Renaud, believes Patton was the perfect person to take on the part of Max and he is thrilled with the result.

He said: ''For Max, sarcasm is a little bit of a defence mechanism, he's very good at it but he also feels a little bit vulnerable in his world. I think Patton can really embody that. He does it in a different way than Louis but he can really nail that sensibility.''

The new movie also features Harrison Ford as Rooster the sheepdog and Tiffany Haddish as Daisy the shih tzu and Harrison joked that working on an animated movie was only ''half as hard'' a live action film.

He said he took on the part because, ''I saw the first film and I thought it would be great fun to do, and it was''

Tiffany loved the first movie and jumped at the chance to be involved in the sequel.

She said: ''I thought that the first one was very funny. I love my character Daisy, she's so funny and so cute and she has a lot of courage and tenacity like I do. I have a very vivid imagination and getting the opportunity to use it and make those words come to life was everything to me.''