According to Patti Smith, reading Mark Twain gave her anxiety and caused her to throw up.
The 72-year-old songwriter - who was a prominent figure in the New York City punk rock movement in the 1970s - has revealed she tried reading the legendary author during her younger years, but that the experience was so traumatic, she's never been able to return to his work.
Patti - who is also an acclaimed poet and author - explained: ''I was reading Mark Twain's 'The Prince and the Pauper' when I was young. It gave me such anxiety that I threw up. I never finished it - and still can't bear to.''
Despite this, Patti has always had a deep-rooted love of literature.
Asked about her earliest memory of reading, she told the Guardian newspaper: ''Falling in love with books before I could read ... I was certain they contained treasure, and reading Robert Louis Stevenson's 'A Child's Garden of Verses' I found I was right.''
Patti also revealed there's one book in particular that she wishes she'd written herself.
She said: '''The Adventures of Pinocchio' by Carlo Collodi is the perfect book for any age.
''It addresses creation, the war between good and evil, redemption, and transfiguration in one beloved tale. I have loved it since age seven and have long wished to write something similar.''
