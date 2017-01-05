The rockers will join actors Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman in the movie about two rock 'n' roll songwriters trying to achieve success in Austin, Texas. Mara and Gosling will play the songwriters, while Fassbender will portray a music mogul and Portman a waitress with big dreams.

Lykke Li, the Black Lips, and Florence + the MAChine will also feature in the film, according to Indiewire.com.

The movie has been in the works for several years and was originally titled Weightless. In 2011 and 2012, Malick reportedly filmed a number of scenes featuring Mara playing guitar with the Black Lips at the Austin City Limits festival and Val Kilmer with the band at Fun Fun Fun Fest.

Christian Bale, who also reportedly appears in the film, was also shot playing bongos with Fleet Foxes at Austin City Limits. Arcade Fire and Iron and Wine have also reportedly been filmed for the project, but it is unclear if they will feature in the completed movie, which is slated for release in March (17).