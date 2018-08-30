Patsy Kensit says thank you ''at least 200 times'' before she brushes her teeth.

The 50-year-old actress may have been raised a Christian but she believes she follows more Buddhist principles since she paid a visit to a treat in Thailand eight years ago because she feels so grateful for everything that happens in life.

Speaking to Spirit & Destiny magazine, she said: ''As a person I follow more of a Buddhist way of life ...

''Christianity is still in my life but I'm also into meditation, positivity, gratitude.

''I say thank you probably 200 times before I brush my teeth in the morning! Even if something doesn't go quite the way I want it to, I still say thank you.''

The former 'Emmerdale' star is also reliant on crystals when she meditates.

She explained: ''I love rose quartz. I love how it looks and its smell. I've got several. Sometimes I'll meditate and have it on my chest.''

The blonde star - who has sons James, 24, with Jim Kerr, and Lennon, 18, with her ex-husband Liam Gallagher - is adamant she has no regrets in life but wishes she hadn't taken so many things to heart when she was in her forties.

She explained: ''In my forties I cared way too much about what people thought about me and what was going on in my life.

''I believe in karma, my karma - if I do something wrong it bites me in the arse straight away! I've made mistakes in life but I believe in gratitude. I've loved very hard. I love my children. Hopefully this is my last time around on Earth ... I'm due a nice kip. A bit of peace on a higher plane.''