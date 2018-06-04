Patsy Kensit is ''so excited'' about being 50 after taking up meditation ''completely'' changed her life.

The actress saw in the milestone in March and credits a solo trip to Thailand with helping to improve her life after she tried out guided meditation, and she has continued the mind focusing exercises since returning home.

She said: ''Turning 50 is a wonderful huge step and so exciting. I've never felt better or more excited about anything.

''None of us are going to look 25 again and who would want to? I wouldn't.

''I went to Chiva Som to do some meditation and that changed my life completely.

''I practice Yoga Nidra which is a guided meditation. It makes me feel so much better.

''Yoga has never worked for me, I've never been able to do the downward dog. I like light weights and running.''

The 'Tina and Bobby' star insists she doesn't go on diets, preferring to eat well to ensure she stays in shape.

She said: ''And what I put in my body I find very important. I don't diet, I just eat clean, fresh and healthy not processed foods.

''It's important to take the time for yourself, look in the mirror and love yourself. Be the best you can be for the age that you are at.''

Patsy - who has sons James Kerr, 24, with her ex-husband Jim Kerr, and 18-year-old Lennon Gallagher from her failed marriage to rocker Liam Gallagher - admits some of her past experiences left her ''never wanting to leave [the] house'', but she had to stay strong for her kids.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''I went through a lot over the years. That can make you never want to leave your house.

''What kind of mother would I have been if I didn't come out of the duvet for a week?

''The kids have always lived with me; I had to work, I had to make a living.

''But I'm 50 now, I don't really care what people say.''