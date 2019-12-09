The title for the third 'Conjuring' film, which is set to be released in September 2020, has been unveiled as 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.
'The Conjuring 3' title has been announced.
The third instalment of the popular horror franchise will be called 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' and will be released in September 2020, Warner Bros. have confirmed.
A tweet on the official page for the 'The Conjuring' reads: ''The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - only in theaters September 2020. #TheConjuring.''
Both original stars Patrick Wilson and Verga Farmiga will be reprising their respective roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.
The pair recently reunited on 'Annabelle Comes Home', which occurred before the events of 'The Conjuring', but took place after the events of the first movie - which was released back in 2013.
Patrick recently teased that the upcoming movie has a ''much different feel'' to the previous releases.
Opening up about the third 'Conjuring', he said:
''The process [of making 'The Conjuring 3'] was fantastic, and it's a much different feel.
''It's still the same bones; it's still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven't gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it's definitely a different beast. Pun intended.''
Meanwhile, the creators of the 'Conjuring' are set to develop a new horror franchise.
Chad and Carey Hayes have planned the idea around one of the world's most notorious haunted houses, the LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans.
The building hasn't allowed any public access since 1932 and was made infamous by its resident, Madame Lalauire, a socialite who tortured numerous slaves there in the early 1800s.
The Hayes brothers revealed that they ''love'' writing films that incorporate true stories.
They said: ''We love writing films in which we get to tell stories - incorporating memories that people can look up and discover did in fact happen. With the LaLaurie house we get to do exactly that.
''There is a wealth of documentation of a very dark and frightening past of true events. Not to mention that after spending some time there, what we personally experienced was truly unnerving.''
The house has had several owners, reportedly including Nicolas Cage, but is now owned by Michael Whalen, who provided the Hayes brothers with access.
The siblings are considering writing the first screenplay for the film inside the house itself.
The franchise will be developed and produced by the Hayes brothers, Doug McKay, Cindy Bond and Michael. Local historian Andrew Ward is also consulting on the project.
The 'LaLaurie Mansion' franchise will be made by the Hayes brothers in collaboration with the newly-launched 'Faster Horse Pictures', which is run by Bond and McKay.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Continuing on from the 2013 hit, this sequel blends fact and fiction to follow real-life...
Life is quite sedentary in the small town of Bright Hope, the people rely on...
Not fazed by their previous experiences, Lorraine and Ed Warren are still successful paranormal investigators...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson) is a struggling alcoholic and an arguably bad captain for Omega...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
Old-style filmmaking makes this movie scarier than other recent horror films, simply because director Wan...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...