'The Conjuring 3' title has been announced.

The third instalment of the popular horror franchise will be called 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' and will be released in September 2020, Warner Bros. have confirmed.

A tweet on the official page for the 'The Conjuring' reads: ''The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - only in theaters September 2020. #TheConjuring.''

Both original stars Patrick Wilson and Verga Farmiga will be reprising their respective roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The pair recently reunited on 'Annabelle Comes Home', which occurred before the events of 'The Conjuring', but took place after the events of the first movie - which was released back in 2013.

Patrick recently teased that the upcoming movie has a ''much different feel'' to the previous releases.

Opening up about the third 'Conjuring', he said:

''The process [of making 'The Conjuring 3'] was fantastic, and it's a much different feel.

''It's still the same bones; it's still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven't gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it's definitely a different beast. Pun intended.''

Meanwhile, the creators of the 'Conjuring' are set to develop a new horror franchise.

Chad and Carey Hayes have planned the idea around one of the world's most notorious haunted houses, the LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans.

The building hasn't allowed any public access since 1932 and was made infamous by its resident, Madame Lalauire, a socialite who tortured numerous slaves there in the early 1800s.

The Hayes brothers revealed that they ''love'' writing films that incorporate true stories.

They said: ''We love writing films in which we get to tell stories - incorporating memories that people can look up and discover did in fact happen. With the LaLaurie house we get to do exactly that.

''There is a wealth of documentation of a very dark and frightening past of true events. Not to mention that after spending some time there, what we personally experienced was truly unnerving.''

The house has had several owners, reportedly including Nicolas Cage, but is now owned by Michael Whalen, who provided the Hayes brothers with access.

The siblings are considering writing the first screenplay for the film inside the house itself.

The franchise will be developed and produced by the Hayes brothers, Doug McKay, Cindy Bond and Michael. Local historian Andrew Ward is also consulting on the project.

The 'LaLaurie Mansion' franchise will be made by the Hayes brothers in collaboration with the newly-launched 'Faster Horse Pictures', which is run by Bond and McKay.