Sir Patrick Stewart is ''terrified'' about reliving his difficult childhood if he ever writes his autobiography.
Sir Patrick Stewart is ''terrified'' about reliving his childhood if he ever writes his autobiography.
The 79-year-old star - who has spoken in the past about the domestic violence committed by his father when he was growing up - is thinking ''seriously'' about penning hs memoir but he's concerned about dredging up his old memories and the impact they could have on his wellbeing, though he thinks the support of his wife, Sunny Ozell, would help.
He told SFX magazine: ''I'm thinking about [writing a book] now a lot more seriously than I did when it was first offered to me.
''What I've started doing is just writing essays.
''I rather like what Helen Mirren did in her autobiography, in that she didn't write her life story. She wrote about experiences and moments - then when you put it all together, there was Helen.
''I'm also terrified too. I'm mostly terrified about writing about my early life, which wasn't very pleasant at all and what that would do to me.
''It could make me deal with it much better, or it could become worse, I don't know.
''But I have a wonderful wife, and I know she would hold me up if it becomes a little intense.''
The 'Star Trek: Picard' star found acting offered him a place of ''safety'' so he won't consider retirement because he's worried he'd lose that feeling of security.
He said: ''People have, in recent years, asked me about retirement. It's inconceivable to me that I should retire.
''I was a stage actor for many, many years before I saw a camera.
''Being on stage, I discovered, was the safest place for me to be. I had a rather kind of perilous childhood in some respects.
''And finding that safety on stage, where I didn't have to be myself - I was being someone else, in a different environment to the one I was being brought up in - has never left me.
''My wife has even expressed concern about what should happen if I have to stop doing this job, because I think she's anxious that I should turn into a monster or something.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Not even a mutant can be powerful forever. Logan aka Wolverine is dealing with the...
The Ain't Rights are a punk band looking for their big break and until that...
For some people, the safety of a stable life on the shore is frankly unbearable;...
The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the oldest and most intense contest in endurance...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...