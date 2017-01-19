Sir Patrick Stewart will voice the poop emoji in 'The Emoji Movie'.

The 76-year-old actor is set to take on the role of the famous smiling pile of poo - simply named Poop - in the upcoming animated comedy that will see him star alongside TJ Miller and Ilana Glazer.

Sony Pictures announced the news via their Twitter account on Wednesday (18.01.17) when they wrote: ''He ain't no [party pooper]! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie - in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay (sic)''

'The Emoji Movie' follows the story of Gene (Miller), an emoji born with multiple expressions, who joins forces with the notorious code-breaker Jailbreak (Glazer) and heads off on an adventure through a teenager's phone.

During Sony Pictures' features presentation, director Tony Leondis said of the concept: ''I know what you're thinking -- WTF.

''What is their story? Emoji are expected to be one thing their whole lives. So I thought, what if one was born with not one, but lots of expressions ... and how would that affect the status quo?

''Everyone has felt different -- it's everyone's story.''

Other new casting announcements include Jennifer Coolidge as Gene's mother Mary Meh, Maya Rudolph as Smiler, and Jake T. Austin as the teenager named Alex.

They will be joining a previously announced cast made up of James Corden, who will voice Hi-5, Steven Wright as Mel Meh, and Rob Riggle as Ice Cream.

Tony Leondis wrote the script alongside Mike White and Eric Siegel, and Michelle Raimo is set to produce the feature.

'The Emoji Movie' is due in theatres on August 4 2017.