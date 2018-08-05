Sir Patrick Stewart is ''excited and invigorated'' to be reprising his 'Star Trek' role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for a new series.
Sir Patrick Stewart is returning to the 'Star Trek' franchise.
The 78-year-old actor will again portray Captain Jean-Luc Picard - who he originally played in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' from 1987 until 1994 and a number of spin-off movies - in a new series for CBS All Access, which is described as an exploration of the next chapter of his character's life and he is feeling ''excited and invigorated'' about returning to the role.
He said in a statement: ''I will always be very proud to have been a part of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course.
''It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.
''During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how 'The Next Generation' brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.
'' I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason -- to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.
''I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.''
And showrunner Alex Kurtzman is delighted to have Patrick - who will executive produce - back on board.
He said: ''With overwhelming joy, it's a privilege to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back to the Star Trek fold. For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can't wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old.''
Specific details for the show, including its title, episode count and premiere date, have yet to be announced.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Not even a mutant can be powerful forever. Logan aka Wolverine is dealing with the...
The Ain't Rights are a punk band looking for their big break and until that...
For some people, the safety of a stable life on the shore is frankly unbearable;...
The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the oldest and most intense contest in endurance...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...