Veteran actor Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed he re-watched his performance in 'Excalibur' to prepare for 'The Kid Who Would Be King'.
Sir Patrick Stewart re-watched his performance in 'Excalibur' to prepare for 'The Kid Who Would Be King'.
The 78-year-old actor - who starred in the John Boorman-directed epic fantasy film in 1981 - thinks there are some obvious similarities between the hit film and the new fantasy movie.
Speaking about his research for the film - which follows a young boy who finds King Arthur's legendary sword Excalibur - Patrick told Collider: ''I'd watched 'Excalibur', because that was the first large-scale movie that I was ever in. That was 1981, and I wanted to see what themes in that movie would overlap with [writer Joe Cornish's script] ... and there were actually quite a few.
''Although I think 'Excalibur' was a little bit more harsh, perhaps, than 'The Kid Who Would Be King'.''
Meanwhile, Patrick previously admitted he's overcome the odds to establish himself as a stage and screen star.
The acclaimed performer explained: ''Why did I find, at the age of 12, that Shakespeare was easy for me? I had the most basic, basic education, but my English teacher put a copy of 'Merchant of Venice' in my hands and I understood it and could speak it well from the very beginning.
''I came from a working-class family from the north of England. Nobody read Shakespeare ... actually, that's not quite true; my oldest brother did, but I didn't know that for many years. And nobody in my family was an actor or performer.
''Why would I have this impulse and why would I find the stage such a safe place? 'Cause it is. A lot of actors have acknowledged that.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Not even a mutant can be powerful forever. Logan aka Wolverine is dealing with the...
The Ain't Rights are a punk band looking for their big break and until that...
For some people, the safety of a stable life on the shore is frankly unbearable;...
The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the oldest and most intense contest in endurance...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...