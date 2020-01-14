Sir Patrick Stewart has had his hand and footprints immortalised in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre, ahead of the premiere of his new web series 'Star Trek: Picard'.
The 79-year-old actor marked his astonishing career - which spans over 50 years and includes roles in the likes of the 'X-Men' and 'Star Trek' franchises - with having both his handprints and footprints cast in cement in an event held at the theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (13.01.20).
Patrick got a helping hand as he stood in the cement, before getting on his knees to press his hands into the mixture as well.
Speaking at the ceremony, he joked: ''I think the last time I kneeled was before the Queen!''
And he then added: ''I'm still not really believing any of it. Any moment now somebody will say, 'Patrick, Patrick, get up, you're dreaming again.' ''
The honour comes just 10 days before Patrick will be seen on screens once again as his iconic 'Star Trek' character Jean-Luc Picard, in the upcoming web television series 'Star Trek: Picard'.
Patrick first played the the captain of the starship USS Enterprise in 1987 during television series 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', and went on to appear in one episode of 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine', as well as in feature films including 'Star Trek Generations', 'Star Trek: First Contact', 'Star Trek: Insurrection', and 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.
LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge alongside Patrick in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', led the speeches in his co-star's honour at the event.
Geordi is not thought to be making a return for 'Star Trek: Picard', but familiar faces including Data (Brent Spiner), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) will be featured.
'Star Trek: Picard' will premiere on January 23 on CBS All Access, and will mark the first time Patrick has played the starship captain since 2002.
