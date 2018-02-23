Sir Patrick Stewart has become embroiled in a property dispute with an American multi-millionaire.

The 77-year-old actor is leading the campaign against Peter Mullin, whose ambition is to turn Enstone Airfield near Chipping Norton, South East England, into a museum for his extensive collection of classic cars, the Daily Mail newspaper reports.

Patrick has blasted the proposed project, saying it is too ''commercial and elitist: fabulously expensive historic cars, Bentley showroom and houses costing £5/6 million''.

The former 'Star Trek' actor grew up in poverty in Jarrow, North East England, and he says that the proposed construction plan doesn't make any mention of affordable housing.

Sir Patrick has detailed his objections in a message to West Oxfordshire District Council.

He wrote: ''This is a greenfield site and there is no mention of affordable housing. The developer is a multi-millionaire and is on record as saying that if there were local objections he would at once seek another site. He should.''

The site of the proposed building work is in close proximity to Patrick's country residence, where the acclaimed actor lives with his third wife, 39-year-old singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell.

The American singer has been married to Patrick since 2013, and she previously insisted that the age gap between them is irrelevant.

She explained: ''He is so youthful and I guess I'm kind of an old worry wart so we bridge the gap. It doesn't come up much. He's in better shape than me, which infuriates me.''

Despite his advancing years, Patrick still feels like he's in relatively good health, even though he experiences arthritis.

Speaking in 2015, the British actor said: ''I remember my 40th birthday vividly and I swear to God it was last week. I have a little bit of arthritis but I don't feel any different.''