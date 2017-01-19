The knighted thespian will portray the Poop Emoji in a new film about the symbols that clog up our social media ramblings.

Jennifer Coolidge and Maya Rudolph have also been added to the Sony Pictures Animation film, starring T.J. Miller, James Corden, Steven Wright, and Ilana Glazer.

Coolidge will play the mother of Miller's character Gene.

The Emoji Movie will be directed by Tony Leondis.