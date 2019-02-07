Sir Patrick Stewart is very ''excited'' to return to 'Star Trek'.

The 78-year-old actor will again portray Captain Jean-Luc Picard - who he originally portrayed in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' from 1987 until 1994 and a number of spin-off movies - in a new series for CBS All Access, which is described as an exploration of the next chapter of his character's life and he can't wait to get started on the series as he never thought he'd reprise that role.

Discussing the project, which is set 20 years after the events of 'Star Trek: Nemesis', on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: ''I thought about it and said 'yes'. I never believed this would or could happen because there have been numerous ideas and offers to bring the character or the series back in some ways. And I've always said, 'No, that is the past, I am proud of what we did but it is not going to be revived. Certainly not in the shape of Patrick Stewart.'

''I met the producers, wonderful and clever people and they told me about the idea they had for this. It's quite different from 'Next Generation'. It's 20 years on which is exactly how much time has passed since we wrapped the series in Los Angeles. With every day that goes by as the production draws near I get more and more excited.''

'The Kid Who Would Be King ' star also teased that the upcoming series is going to be a whole ''different world'' from what was shown before.

He added: ''It's going to be a different world from the world that we were in on The Enterprise. And I say we because I don't really yet know who the we will be. We're trying to keep it under covers as much as possible, because that we hope will entice people to then watch it and then get taken up in the new world that the next generation are inhabiting.''