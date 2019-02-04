Sir Patrick Stewart had a ''delightful'' time shooting the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.

The 78-year-old actor plays Bosley in the upcoming comedy action film and the character is the link to the mysterious Charlie who runs the Charles Townsend Agency that employs the female agents known as the Angels.

Patrick can't give away too many details of the movie, which has been co-written by Elizabeth Banks who will also star as the first female Charlie in the different incarnations of the franchise, but he can confirm he had a wonderful time on set.

Speaking to talkRADIO at the premiere of his latest film 'The Kid Who Would Be King' in London on Sunday (03.02.19), he said: ''It's a bit of a mystery. Is Bosley really who he says he is? And that's about really all I can say because we're trying to keep back as much information about the movie as possible. But that too was a delightful experience, a wonderful cast in that one and I look forward to connecting with Elizabeth Banks and the rest of the cast when I get back to Los Angeles.''

The upcoming flick will also star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who will portray the titular trio of Angels.

Patrick also spilled on his process for agreeing to a role, revealing that he reads the first and last page of the script to check whether they ''feel the same''.

He said: ''There's a very a very famous British movie star who was asked this question and what he said I've always enjoyed. He said, If I get a script, I read the first page and then I read the last page and if they feel the same to me, I don't do it.' ''