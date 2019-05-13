Amazon have landed global streaming rights for the new 'Star Trek' series.

The tech giant are ''thrilled'' to be offering the show, which will see Sir Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard, to viewers in 200 territories outside the US and Canada and will be screening the new episodes within 24 hours of them first airing on CBS All Access in North America.

Brad Beale, vp worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said: ''We're thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied 'Star Trek' franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers.

''With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we're excited we can give 'Trek' fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.

''It's a terrific addition to our already robust catalogue of exclusive Amazon Prime Video content.''

Meanwhile, CBS feel ''honoured'' to be bringing the ''incredible'' franchise back to TV with the new, as-yet untitled series.

Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution Group, said: ''For 50 years, the 'Star Trek' series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages.

''It's an honour to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back for what is sure to be another world-class extension of the historic franchise.

''We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.''

Few plot details for the show have been revealed beyond the fact it will folllow Picard ''in the next chapter of his life'' and that Patrick was keen to show his character as a changed man since he was last seen in 2002 movie 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter: ''He threw down an amazing gauntlet and said, 'If we do this, I want it to be so different, I want it to be both what people remember but also not what they're expecting at all, otherwise why do it?' ''