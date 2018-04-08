Patrick Schwarzenegger doesn't feel ''pressured'' by his parents' fame.

The 'Midnight Sun' actor - who is the son of actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver - feels ''blessed'' to have parents that have come from such ''different backgrounds'' but he desperately wants to be ''successful on his own terms''.

He told Flaunt magazine: ''I don't feel any pressure. I'm blessed that my parents come from different backgrounds. It's moulded me into who I am, and the lessons that I've learned from them, and the inspiration that they've been for me ... Ultimately, I do want to make my own name and be my own person and not just, you know, 'That Kennedy kid,' or, 'Oh, that's Arnold's kid' or something like that. Both are amazing things to be known for, but I want to be successful on my own terms, and give back in my own ways.''

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old star - whose great uncle was John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States - previously revealed it was his father's acting career that inspired him to make it as an actor too.

When asked what career advice his famous father has given him, Patrick said: ''My dad is always saying, 'Never listen to the naysayers.' He came from another country with 20 bucks in his pocket and climbed the ladder of success. It gives me determination to become my own person - not just his son - and make a name for myself.''

And Patrick would consider following his father into politics one day.

When asked if he would ever get into politics, he said: ''If I thought I could better this country, yeah.''