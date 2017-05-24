Patrick J. Adams is ''proud'' of his wife Troian Bellisario.

The 35-year-old actor tied the knot with the 'Pretty Little Liars' star last year, and has taken to Instagram to gush over the brunette beauty as she made her directorial debut on an episode of the ABC Family drama which aired on Tuesday (23.05.17) night.

Posting a picture of Troian, 31, on the photo sharing app, Patrick wrote: ''Actor. Artist. Rebel. Poet. Dancer. Joker. Dreamer. Friend. Lover. Wife. And now director. Tonight @sleepinthegardn's directorial debut airs. Can't wait to watch it with the rest of the world. Proud of you, captain. Excited to see where the wind takes us next. #pll (sic)''

And Troian also took to Instagram earlier in the day to tell her fans there was ''something special'' in store for them in the episode.

She wrote: ''Tonight's the night. Me and @badge714 cooked up something special for you, ''In the Eye Abides the Heart.'' Who's excited?#pllendgame #directorialdebut (sic)''

Meanwhile, the star previously admitted she ''didn't pretend'' to know what she was doing on set, and that she turned to ''everyone'' - including her 'Suits' star husband - for advice before she stepped behind the camera.

She said: ''I didn't try to like, pretend that I knew what I was doing. I asked everyone from ['Pretty Little Liars' executive producers] Marlene [King] to Joe [Dougherty] to my dad and my mum to my husband, Patrick. I happen to be surrounded by directors, which is kind of wonderful. I was just like, 'Guys, give me anything you've got.' And they all gave me wonderful and very, very different advice.''

'Pretty Little Liars' began airing in 2010 and is currently on its seventh and final season.