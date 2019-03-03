Patrick J. Adams believes Meghan Markle's new baby will be the ''greatest thing'' that will ever happen to her and is ''super happy'' that she will soon be a mother.
Patrick J. Adams thinks Meghan Markle's new baby will be the ''greatest thing'' that will ever happen to her.
The 'Suits' star - who appeared on the US television show alongside Meghan - is ''super happy'' that his friend is expecting a baby with Prince Harry and knows this will be an amazing chapter in her life.
He shared to Entertainment Tonight: ''Meghan, I'm super happy for you. It's the greatest thing that will ever happen to you, having a baby, so we hope everybody's happy and healthy.''
And Patrick joked he'd love for his and his wife Troian Bellisario's baby girl to have playdates with the new royal baby. However, he thought it would be better to hold them at her house, because ''it's a little bigger''.
Duchess Meghan is due to give birth in April.
Kim Thompson, who spoke with Meghan during the visit to Birkenhead in January, she said: ''She said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May. Another woman in the crowd joked that she was a trained midwife.
''Meghan said that one of her friends had [given birth] five weeks early and [the midwife] said the baby comes when they are ready. I said, as long as they are healthy, and Meghan agreed. Then she said, pointing to Harry, 'He's going to make a fantastic father.' Harry was asking a mum how she spelled her daughter's name - Lily.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Watch the trailer for Rage Rage is the new film from Sally Potter. Based in...