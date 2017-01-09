The acting duo, stars of hit TV shows Suits and Pretty Little Liars respectively, tied the knot in three-day extravaganza in December (16).

Patrick, Troian and 200 of their family and friends camped out at Rancho Dos Pueblos in California for a ceremony that reflected the bride and groom's personal tastes. The pair dubbed the date Fort Day, a nod to the couple's penchant for building pillow forts.

"It was important to us what it was an outdoor experience," Patrick told Hello! magazine. "I think having people come and be out of their comfort zone was what we always wanted. It would make the wedding even more powerful because everyone would have the chance to get to know each other."

Troian added that she always wanted the nuptials to be a multi-day affair.

As for the vows exchanged, the pair again made sure they put their own unique touch on the words.

"We wrote them out together," Patrick smiled. "We didn't want to just use conventional vows. As the day approached, we also took time to write things that we wanted to say to each other on the day. We had the two notebooks that we'd written in and my father carried my book up the aisle and Troian's mother carried hers."

The couple was surrounded by their famous friends and co-stars, including Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. However, Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell and Suits' Meghan Markle, who is dating Britain's Prince Harry, both couldn't make the wedding.