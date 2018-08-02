American star Patrick Dempsey has warned fans not to be tricked by online impersonators.
The 52-year-old actor has taken to Twitter to voice his concern about a scam that aims to steal money from unsuspecting fans by asking them to send money to him or his non-profit charity.
In response to the scam, Patrick wrote: ''It has come to my attention that people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money. Please do not ever talk to, or give money to anyone saying it is me. My official profile has a blue circle with a check mark. Please report any fake pages to FB, instagram,twitter. (sic)''
Patrick's real-life non-profit organisation is designed to help individuals and families impacted by cancer.
But Nancy Audet, who is a spokesperson for the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston and Portland, has informed fans of how they can donate if they wish to do so.
She told the Sun Journal newspaper: ''Anyone who wants to make a donation to our organisation is encouraged to do so by going to our website, www.dempseycenter.org.
''I want to reiterate that Patrick Dempsey would never solicit donations through any of his social media accounts.''
Meanwhile, Patrick recently launched his own clothing collection with Bleusalt.
The actor - who is best known for his former role as Derek Shepherd in 'Grey's Anatomy' - teamed up with the sustainable luxury brand Bleusalt, which was founded in 2017 by photographer Lyndie Benson, to launch the line.
He said: ''I live in my Bleusalt and it was a pleasure to design a collection of my own that I could wear all day, every day, whether I'm lounging around the house, going out, or travelling. I hope you enjoy this collection as much as I do.''
