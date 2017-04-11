Patrick Dempsey is enjoying a romantic vacation with his wife Jillian.

Just months after the pair called off their divorce, Patrick proved the marriage is back on track by taking to Instagram to share a sweet picture of them cuddling, along with a gushing caption.

He wrote: ''My vacation is always more beautiful when I'm next to my beautiful wife @jilliandempsey (sic).''

The couple announced they were splitting in January 2015 but managed to work out their differences and the 51-year-old actor previously quipped it was communication and ''lots of sex'' that got them back on track.

He said: ''You've got to keep at it. You've got to communicate, and stay open and not get lazy. And not give up. And lots of sex! Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started.

''You can only do one thing at a time and do it well. I [learned] to prioritise. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn't either. We both wanted to fight for it. Everybody has their own path. Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work it out.''

And Patrick - who shares twins Darby and Sullivan, 10, and Tallula, 15, with Jillian - feels it was his heart that told him to fight for the marriage.

He shared: ''The support my wife has given me has allowed us to blossom as a couple and a family. Without her, my career would not be where it is today. My heart told me [not to give up].''