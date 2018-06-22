Patrick Dempsey has launched a clothing collection with Bleusalt.

The 52-year-old actor - who is best known for his former role as Derek Shepherd in 'Grey's Anatomy' - has turned his attention to making a name for himself in the fashion industry by teaming up with the sustainable luxury brand Bleusalt, which was founded in 2017 by photographer Lyndie Benson.

Patrick said: ''I live in my Bleusalt and it was a pleasure to design a collection of my own that I could wear all day, every day, whether I'm lounging around the house, going out, or travelling. I hope you enjoy this collection as much as I do.''

The line - which has a price range of $50 to $350 - features a variety of sand and grey-coloured designs, such as blazers, polo shirts and a Colony Cap, which is described on the brand's website as a ''classic riding cap made from the softest fibres on Earth''.

It is also said to be inspired by the 'Enchanted' star's ''love for cars and racing''.

The exclusive capsule collection also includes one item for women - the Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer - which Patrick designed with his wife, Jillian.

Speaking about the new line, he said: ''We put in pockets for your passport, wallet, glasses, all that stuff. The pants are really comfortable on a long flight.

''They're like sweatpants but more defined. We put in a faux fly and some pockets to keep it comfortable and cool.''

He added: ''The line, certainly with the jacket, has a European cut to it and it's really easy to travel in.''

Despite this being Patrick's first foray into the fashion industry, he claimed there are some obvious parallels with his acting career.

He said: ''It is a completely different discipline but it goes hand-in-hand with costume, wardrobe and architecture, which are all different disciplines you use in the process of filmmaking.''