Patrick Dempsey announced at Italian fashion label, KA/NOA's launch presentation that he has joined the luxury men's brand as a business partner.
The 52-year-old actor announced at the Italian label's KA/NOA launch presentation at Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence on Wednesday (09.01.19) that he has joined the luxury men's brand as a business partner, and insisted that he was ''captivated'' by the company's ''approach and values'' from the start.
Patrick said in a statement: ''I was captivated by KA/NOA's approach and brand values from the moment I made my first order online and was amazed by the quality and the attention to details.
''As a very detail-focused person, I have a strong connection to the brand's products, brand philosophy, and most importantly, the people driving it, along with a deep respect for all that has been achieved since its creation a year ago.
''I am very proud and happy to be able to play a role in this adventure, and eager to learn from Bruno and the men and women who make KA/NOA the worthy enterprise that it is.''
The fast-developing men's brand is '100% Made in Italy' and began with a personal project by Bruno Grande and his wife Valerie and the brand, named after the couple's two children, Kaia and Noah, states that it's key values are ''quality and simplicity''.
Bruno said: ''It is a great honor to have touched the heart of someone like Patrick. His enthusiasm and recognition of the work we have been doing has been very rewarding for all of use.
''KA/NOA is the story of a passion transmitted by my father, which I hope to transmit to my kids, and the result of a desire to create a brand that is respectful of our Italian heritage, know-how, and artisans.''
