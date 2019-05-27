Patricia Arquette was told to lose weight for her role in 'Medium'.

The 51-year-old actress starred as Allison DuBois in the supernatural drama - which was based on the author and medium of the same name, who claims to have psychic abilities - from 2005 to 2011, and has revealed she was asked to slim down for the role despite her protests about the character having three children.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I had an argument with one of the producers on 'Medium,' who told me I should lose weight. I was like, 'This lady is a mother, she's married, she's got three kids. No.' But there's that expectation ... of looking a certain way. Like, 'OK, you could be 40, but you've got to be a 40 who looks 30.'''

The star won an Emmy award for her time on the show, but previously claimed awards don't really matter to her.

She said: ''I think [awards matter]. You're special in their eyes. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to you ... it matters, but your kids are still 'I'm sick.' ... Your life goes on, you have dirty laundry.''

Patricia also bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2015 Academy Awards for her role in 'Boyhood', and believes her win changed people's perception of her.

She explained: ''Winning an Oscar changes people's perception of you. If I could go back to the morning after the speech and tell myself something that I know now, I would say: 'You know what, breathe deep. It's all going to be OK. You may be human and flawed and make mistakes, but your intention is good. Your intention is to shine a light. Your intention is to activate, agitate. Start people talking, and that is a good start.'''