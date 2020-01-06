Patricia Arquette is ''supporting'' her sister Rosanna amid the start of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial.

The 67-year-old movie mogul appeared in court in New York City on Monday (06.01.20) for a final status conference before jury selection begins on his sexual assault trial, where he is facing two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act.

And ahead of the trial, Patricia has praised the ''bravery'' of her sister Rosanna, who has accused Weinstein of assaulting her during a business meeting, and who appeared outside the court on Monday to witness the trial begin.

The 'Medium' star, 51, unfortunately couldn't make it to Manhattan to support Rosanna in person, but sent her best wishes to her older sibling.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My daughter is in town from out of the country for school so I don't know how that will work or even how you get in to the courtroom but I definitely support her, and I'm grateful for the bravery of my sister, Rosanna, and also [#MeToo creator] Tarana Burke and all the actresses that came forward. It started a global conversation that has been thousands of years in the making.

''And this conversation about mutual respect between men and women and how to have boundaries with each other that are healthy is such a beautiful thing for us as men and women to evolve and have beautiful relationships with one another.''

Outside the courtroom on Monday, Rosanna, 60, gave a passionate speech in which she said she hopes Weinstein is ''held accountable for his actions''.

She said: ''We are here to ensure that the focus of this criminal case is on the perpetrators, the perpetrators' actions, not his victims, and that justice is served. The truth will prevail. And whether it is this trial or in the future, Harvey will be held accountable for his actions.''

Jury selection for the trial begins on Tuesday (07.01.20), and the proceedings are expected to last for six weeks.