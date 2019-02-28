Patricia Arquette admitted she is too scared to watch her brother David in the ring after the Hollywood star decided to start a wrestling career on the independent scene.
The 50-year-old actress has opened up about her younger brother and his return to the ring almost 20 years after he won the WCW World Heavyweight championship while promoting his movie 'Ready to Rumble'.
Speaking to chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, she said: ''First of all, he was the world champion many, many years ago, so this is the revival of his wrestling career.
''He started wrestling again, and it is scary, you know? He's older now, he had a heart attack, and now he's wrestling!''
David, 47, has been determined to change the perception around his time as a wrestler, but his sister can't bring herself to watch him in the ring.
Patricia added: ''It really scares me, so I actually don't watch the matches because it would terrify me too much.''
In 2000, David began competing in the now defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) promotion, primarily to promote his movie 'Ready To Rumble' but he thinks his championship win was a ''disgrace'' to the contracted grapplers and he's spent the years since trying to ''prove'' himself in the wrestling world, which is why he got back into the ring for bouts.
He previously explained: ''It was 18 years ago that I won a WCW World Heavyweight Belt. But that win was a big disgrace to the belt and the wrestling community and ever since people have been criticising me.
''I really wanted to prove myself and stand up for myself. I was sick of being bullied and for people thinking I'm just some punk from Hollywood.''
Patricia's concerns come after her brother was left with an infected cut in his neck after a ''gruesome'' 'Death Match' with Nick Gage last year.
