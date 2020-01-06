Patricia Arquette had to get her dress sewn back up before she could hit the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 51-year-old star won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Dee Dee Blanchard in 'The Act' at the annual ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday night (05.01.20), and recalled how she had to be driven back to where she got ready to have her gown fixed after it tore as she got into the car.

She said: ''Getting in the car, my zipper broke.

''I knew the zipper was bad when I tried it on but it just tore up so I had to drive back and they had to sew me in.''

However, in a bid to not let it ruin her night, the 'Boyhood' star said did karaoke and downed some whiskey before making her way back to The Beverly Hilton.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We did karaoke, I drank some whiskey. I'm telling the truth here.

It was a good old time. I'm ready, I've been karaoking, my vocal cords are warmed up, I'm ready to sing.''

Meanwhile, in her speech, Patricia urged people to vote for a better world.

The actress first gave thanks to those who worked on 'The Act', singling out co-star Joey King, as well as praising her fellow nominees, Emily Watson ('Chernobyl'), Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown'), Toni Collette ('Unbelievable') and Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies').

She said: ''Thank you so much what a wonderful surprise. Thank you to my fellow nominees, FPA, to UCP and Hulu, to Joey King, my phenomenal co-star I love you so much, you're a gift.

''To my kids, my agent and manager, and I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this.''

Patricia's speech then took a more serious turn.

She said: ''I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not gonna look back on this night in the history books, we'll see a country on the brink of war, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, young people risking their lives travellling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are gonna drop on their kids heads. The continent of Australia on fire.

''While I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world, for our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020.''