Patricia Arquette joked that's she's a ''method actor'' when asked about hitting Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe.

The 20-year-old actress was struck with the gong when the duo were in the lift together at an afterparty following the star-studded bash earlier this month, and her 'Act' co-star - who won the Supporting Actress accolade at the ceremony - quipped that there was no guarantee that she wouldn't accidentally injure someone else if she had won a SAG award on Sunday night (19.01.20).

Patricia - who ended up losing out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie SAG honour to 'Fosse/Verdon' star Michelle Williams - said on the 'People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show': ''Why wouldn't there be a repeat performance?

She quipped: ''I'm a method actor, right?''

The 'True Romance' star then claimed that Joey was partly to blame for the incident.

She added: ''I love my Joey King.

''And that was ... I mean, it happens, it was half club and half head butt, so I mean we both contributed to that violent place.''

Her co-star previously admitted it felt ''pretty great'' to be hit in the head by Patricia's statuette.

She said: ''You know, it felt pretty great. If I'm gonna get hit in the head with anything, it might as well be my friend's Golden Globe.''

Revealing how it happened, her mother Jamie shared: ''Joey and Patricia were doing one of the skits in the elevator photo booth at the InStyle party and Patricia was pretending to be an opera singer, wearing a horned hat. Patricia threw her arms up in the air, as Joey was taking her top hat off to take a bow, and Patricia smacked her in the head accidentally! Joey is a little Lucille Ball and does physical comedy, so I didn't know if it was real or not, at first. But when I realised it was real, I thought it was the funniest thing that could ever happen. Joey and Patricia adore each other, so it was absolutely iconic that she would bonk Joey with her Golden Globe.''

Joey previously took to social media to show off her injuries.

The 'Kissing Booth' actress captioned the post: ''Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette (sic)''