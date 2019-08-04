Patricia Arquette is ''loving getting older''.

The 51-year-old actress has said she has no interest in trying to turn back time to relive her younger years, as after finding love with her boyfriend and painter Eric White in her 40s, she's embracing the ageing process.

When asked what the highlights of her 40s were, the 'Act' star said: ''I fell in love with my boyfriend, so that was a really beautiful surprise. I felt like I'd finally found the guy I dreamed about when I was a little girl. When I was little, I would think, 'One day I am going to fall in love and I'm going to find my perfect mate.' Well, I finally did that in my forties. I'm loving getting older.''

And whilst Patricia isn't a huge fan of the ''body aches'' she has now that she's older, she thinks the rest of her life is still set to be a ''good ride''.

She added: ''I don't necessarily love the body aches and all that business, but I love the feeling of mellowing. Mentally, that feels really good. That's why I'm enjoying it. I think I'm going to really like being 60. And then I'll like being 70 even more. I think it's going to be a good ride.''

Patricia is mother to 30-year-old Enzo, whom she has with Paul Rossi, and 16-year-old Harlow, with ex-husband Thomas Jane, and has said that being a parent since she was 20 means she can't remember her life before motherhood.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 'Otherhood' star said: ''In a way, I don't really remember much of life before I was a mum. When I was little, my dad said I always wanted to be a mum when I grew up. The feeling was in my body from the minute I was born. [My sister] Alexis is not that much younger than me. When she was a baby, I would hold her in my arms. People would say: 'Can I see the new baby? Can I hold the baby?' And I would say: 'No! My baby, my baby.' I'd sit there and rock Alexis to sleep. In that sense, I've always been a mum.''