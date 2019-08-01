Patricia Arquette was Joseph Gordon-Levitt's first kiss.

The 51-year-old actress starred with a young Joseph in the 1994 comedy 'Holy Matrimony', and says his mother told her he was ''nervous'' about the scene in which their characters share a kiss, because he'd never kissed anyone before.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Wednesday (31.07.19), she said: ''I end up marrying a very young Joey Gordon-Levitt [in the film], and we have to have a kiss. His mom was like, 'This is his first kiss, he's nervous' - and I'm like, 'I'm nervous'! I went up to him and was just like, 'Hey, this is just pretend. This isn't really your first kiss either, you get to really have your own first real kiss.'''

And although she might not be nervous about kissing scenes any more, the 'Medium' star previously admitted nude scenes are ''terrifying''.

She said: ''Nude scenes are terrifying. When I began acting, nobody took me through the process. But there was always a coven of women around with robes so you could cover yourself immediately afterwards. I'm sure this is probably illegal now, but when I had to be naked in 1997's 'Lost Highway', it was supposed to be a closed set but there were still a lot of people hanging around. So I said, 'OK, I'm going to take off my robe. They've asked you not to be here if you don't need to be here. I'm going to turn around and if I see you and I know you don't need to be here, I'm going to come and punch you in the face.' All of a sudden, 30 people ran away.''

Meanwhile, Patricia is set to make her directorial debut on a secret project, which features a strong female cast.

When asked if she had ever thought about directing, the 'Otherhood' actress said: ''Yeah. I'm working on my first thing now. It's still top secret.

''We're working on the draft and getting everyone together.

''It's going to be a strong female cast.

''Not that it has to be that way but I think it's a really interesting story. And it's a political story.''