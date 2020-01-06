Patricia Arquette urged people to vote for a better world as she picked up an honour at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20).

The 51-year-old actress used her speech for Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries, or Television Film - which she won for 'The Act' - to call attention to global issues and appealed for action to be taken.

Patricia first gave thanks to those who worked on 'The Act', singling out co-star Joey King, as well as praising her fellow nominees, Emily Watson ('Chernobyl'), Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown'), Toni Collette ('Unbelievable') and Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies').

She said: ''Thank you so much what a wonderful surprise. Thank you to my fellow nominees, FPA, to UCP and Hulu, to Joey King, my phenomenal co-star I love you so much, you're a gift.

''To my kids, my agent and manager, and I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this.''

Patricia's speech then took a more serious turn.

She said: ''I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not gonna look back on this night in the history books, we'll see a country on the brink of war, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, young people risking their lives travellling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are gonna drop on their kids heads. The continent of Australia on fire.

''While I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world, for our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020.''